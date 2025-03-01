Walters and the Furman Paladins visit conference foe East Tennessee State

Furman Paladins (15-14, 5-8 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (16-12, 7-6 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tate Walters and Furman take on Meghan Downing and East Tennessee State in SoCon action.

The Buccaneers are 10-3 on their home court. East Tennessee State is sixth in the SoCon with 11.0 assists per game led by Kendall Folley averaging 2.7.

The Paladins are 5-8 in SoCon play. Furman is 8-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

East Tennessee State averages 59.9 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 64.9 Furman allows. Furman averages 13.1 more points per game (68.9) than East Tennessee State gives up (55.8).

The Buccaneers and Paladins match up Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Moore is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Braylyn Milton is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sydney Ryan averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc. Walters is averaging 12.4 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 60.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points per game.

Paladins: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

