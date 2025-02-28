Walters and the Furman Paladins take on conference foe East Tennessee State

Furman Paladins (15-14, 5-8 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (16-12, 7-6 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman visits East Tennessee State in SoCon action Saturday.

The Buccaneers have gone 10-3 at home. East Tennessee State is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Paladins are 5-8 in SoCon play. Furman ranks second in the SoCon with 14.2 assists per game led by Tate Walters averaging 3.9.

East Tennessee State is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 40.4% Furman allows to opponents. Furman averages 13.1 more points per game (68.9) than East Tennessee State gives up to opponents (55.8).

The Buccaneers and Paladins square off Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Moore is scoring 12.7 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Buccaneers. Braylyn Milton is averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games.

Sydney Ryan averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc. Walters is shooting 36.5% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 60.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points per game.

Paladins: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.