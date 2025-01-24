Walters and Furman host Mercer

Furman Paladins (11-9, 1-3 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (6-13, 1-3 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman visits Mercer after Tate Walters scored 21 points in Furman’s 77-62 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Bears have gone 4-6 in home games. Mercer has a 2-7 record against teams over .500.

The Paladins have gone 1-3 against SoCon opponents. Furman ranks third in the SoCon shooting 32.0% from 3-point range.

Mercer’s average of 2.1 made 3-pointers per game is 5.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Furman gives up. Furman averages 7.7 more points per game (70.6) than Mercer allows to opponents (62.9).

The Bears and Paladins match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nahawa Diarra Berthe is averaging 7.8 points for the Bears. Ariana Bennett is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Kate Johnson is averaging 11.9 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Paladins. Walters is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 2-8, averaging 49.7 points, 22.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Paladins: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.