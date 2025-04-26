Walt Jocketty, a former general manager of the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds, dies at 74

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Walt Jocketty, a three-time baseball executive of the year and former general manager for both the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds, has died. He was 74.

Jocketty died Friday in the Phoenix area, former Cardinals manager Tony La Russa told the team after speaking with Jocketty’s wife Sue.

The Cardinals announced the death Saturday. Jocketty had been battling health issues for the several years.

The Cardinals won the National League Central Division seven times under Jocketty’s leadership. St. Louis also won National League championships in 2004 and 2006 and their 10th World Series title in 2006.

