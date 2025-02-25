Walsh leads UAB against Rice after 20-point game

UAB Blazers (15-12, 6-9 AAC) at Rice Owls (13-14, 6-9 AAC)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB visits Rice after Maddie Walsh scored 20 points in UAB’s 72-68 loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Owls have gone 10-4 in home games. Rice is 1-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blazers are 6-9 against AAC opponents. UAB ranks fifth in the AAC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jade Weathersby averaging 7.1.

Rice scores 66.0 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 66.9 UAB allows. UAB averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Rice allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Ennis is averaging 12.7 points for the Owls. Malia Fisher is averaging 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Walsh is averaging 12.6 points for the Blazers. Tracey Bershers is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 37.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Blazers: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.