Walker leads IU Indianapolis against Detroit Mercy after 26-point showing

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (8-19, 4-12 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (8-19, 4-12 Horizon League)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis visits Detroit Mercy after Jarvis Walker scored 26 points in IU Indianapolis’ 82-67 loss to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Titans are 6-5 on their home court. Detroit Mercy is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Jaguars are 4-12 in conference games. IU Indianapolis averages 10.3 turnovers per game and is 7-7 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Detroit Mercy’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game IU Indianapolis allows. IU Indianapolis averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Detroit Mercy gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Orlando Lovejoy is shooting 44.7% and averaging 16.4 points for the Titans. TJ Nadeau is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Paul Zilinskas is averaging 17.6 points for the Jaguars. Walker is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 2-8, averaging 63.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 73.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.