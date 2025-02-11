Walker leads East Carolina against UAB after 28-point showing

UAB Blazers (15-8, 8-2 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (13-11, 5-6 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -2; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina takes on UAB after C.J. Walker scored 28 points in East Carolina’s 80-79 win over the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Pirates have gone 8-6 in home games. East Carolina is 4-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

The Blazers are 8-2 in AAC play. UAB ranks eighth in the AAC shooting 33.0% from 3-point range.

East Carolina averages 75.7 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 75.5 UAB allows. UAB has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of East Carolina have averaged.

The Pirates and Blazers match up Tuesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is averaging 18.2 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Pirates. RJ Felton is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 17.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Blazers. Alejandro is averaging 12.2 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Blazers: 8-2, averaging 80.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.