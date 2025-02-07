Walker leads Alabama A&M against Southern after 23-point showing

Southern Jaguars (10-13, 8-2 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (15-7, 8-2 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M takes on Southern after Kalia Walker scored 23 points in Alabama A&M’s 70-58 win over the Grambling Tigers.

The Bulldogs are 6-3 in home games. Alabama A&M is fourth in the SWAC scoring 64.3 points while shooting 38.5% from the field.

The Jaguars are 8-2 in SWAC play. Southern is 0-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Alabama A&M is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 40.4% Southern allows to opponents. Southern averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Alabama A&M gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alisha Wilson is averaging 11.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Bulldogs. Walker is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Dakiyah Sanders is averaging 3.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Jaguars. Aniya Gourdine is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 65.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 61.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 14.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.