Walker leads Alabama A&M against Mississippi Valley State after 21-point game

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (16-8, 9-3 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (4-19, 3-9 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M faces Mississippi Valley State after Kalia Walker scored 21 points in Alabama A&M’s 69-55 win over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Delta Devils have gone 3-4 in home games. Mississippi Valley State gives up 76.1 points and has been outscored by 18.8 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 9-3 against SWAC opponents. Alabama A&M ranks seventh in the SWAC with 10.6 assists per game led by Jaiyah Harris-Smith averaging 3.8.

Mississippi Valley State’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M averages 63.7 points per game, 12.4 fewer points than the 76.1 Mississippi Valley State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaeda Murphy is averaging 5.9 points for the Delta Devils. D’Yanna Maxey is averaging 13.0 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the last 10 games.

Walker averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Alisha Wilson is shooting 46.9% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 3-7, averaging 57.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 61.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.