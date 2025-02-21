Walker leads Alabama A&M against Bethune-Cookman after 21-point performance

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-17, 6-8 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (18-8, 11-3 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M hosts Bethune-Cookman after Kalia Walker scored 21 points in Alabama A&M’s 70-67 victory against the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Bulldogs are 7-4 on their home court. Alabama A&M is 5-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wildcats are 6-8 in SWAC play. Bethune-Cookman ranks second in the SWAC with 12.7 assists per game led by Jordan Brooks averaging 2.2.

Alabama A&M scores 65.1 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 62.0 Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman’s 37.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Alabama A&M has allowed to its opponents (41.1%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is shooting 39.2% and averaging 15.0 points for the Bulldogs. Mailyn Wilkerson is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Asianae Nicholson is shooting 45.9% and averaging 12.7 points for the Wildcats. Janessa Kelley is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 65.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 58.3 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.