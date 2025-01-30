Walker and the Montana State Bobcats host conference foe Sacramento State

Sacramento State Hornets (6-14, 2-5 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (8-13, 3-5 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -11.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacob Holt and Sacramento State visit Brandon Walker and Montana State in Big Sky action Thursday.

The Bobcats are 6-2 in home games. Montana State is eighth in the Big Sky with 13.2 assists per game led by Jabe Mullins averaging 3.0.

The Hornets are 2-5 against Big Sky opponents. Sacramento State is 4-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

Montana State’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Sacramento State allows. Sacramento State averages 66.9 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 70.5 Montana State allows.

The Bobcats and Hornets meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Patterson averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 7.5 points while shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc. Walker is shooting 56.1% and averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Holt is averaging 16.7 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Hornets. Julian Vaughns is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

