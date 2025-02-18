Walker and Illinois State host Bradley

Bradley Braves (21-6, 12-4 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (15-12, 7-9 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State takes on Bradley after Chase Walker scored 22 points in Illinois State’s 85-76 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Redbirds are 10-4 on their home court. Illinois State scores 76.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game.

The Braves have gone 12-4 against MVC opponents. Bradley averages 78.5 points and has outscored opponents by 9.5 points per game.

Illinois State makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than Bradley has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Bradley has shot at a 48.7% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 46.1% shooting opponents of Illinois State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is averaging 16 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Redbirds. Johnny Kinziger is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Duke Deen averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Darius Hannah is averaging 10.8 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 27.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Braves: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.