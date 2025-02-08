Walker and East Carolina host UTSA

East Carolina Pirates (12-11, 4-6 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (10-12, 4-6 AAC)

San Antonio; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina visits UTSA after C.J. Walker scored 23 points in East Carolina’s 73-60 loss to the Rice Owls.

The Roadrunners have gone 6-4 in home games. UTSA is fifth in the AAC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonnivius Smith averaging 2.4.

The Pirates have gone 4-6 against AAC opponents. East Carolina ranks eighth in the AAC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by RJ Felton averaging 5.1.

UTSA is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 43.5% East Carolina allows to opponents. East Carolina averages 75.5 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 77.2 UTSA gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damari Monsanto averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. Amir Spears is averaging 20.5 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Walker is scoring 17.8 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Pirates. Felton is averaging 18.1 points and 8.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 24.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Pirates: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.