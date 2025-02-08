Walker and Alabama A&M host Southern

Southern Jaguars (10-13, 8-2 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (15-7, 8-2 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M plays Southern after Kalia Walker scored 23 points in Alabama A&M’s 70-58 victory against the Grambling Tigers.

The Bulldogs are 6-3 on their home court. Alabama A&M is fourth in the SWAC scoring 64.3 points while shooting 38.5% from the field.

The Jaguars are 8-2 in SWAC play. Southern ranks fourth in the SWAC shooting 28.7% from 3-point range.

Alabama A&M’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Southern gives up. Southern averages 58.0 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 61.8 Alabama A&M allows.

The Bulldogs and Jaguars match up Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alisha Wilson is averaging 11.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Bulldogs. Mailyn Wilkerson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Aniya Gourdine is shooting 38.8% and averaging 12.1 points for the Jaguars. Soniyah Reed is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 65.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 61.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 14.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.