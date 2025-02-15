Walker and Alabama A&M host Mississippi Valley State

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (16-8, 9-3 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (4-19, 3-9 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M visits Mississippi Valley State after Kalia Walker scored 21 points in Alabama A&M’s 69-55 victory against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Delta Devils are 3-4 on their home court. Mississippi Valley State has a 0-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 9-3 in SWAC play. Alabama A&M is 5-5 against opponents over .500.

Mississippi Valley State’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M averages 63.7 points per game, 12.4 fewer points than the 76.1 Mississippi Valley State gives up.

The Delta Devils and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylia Reed is shooting 22.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, while averaging 6.9 points and 1.6 steals. D’Yanna Maxey is shooting 40.0% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Walker is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 14.6 points. Alisha Wilson is averaging 13.1 points, 9.5 rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 3-7, averaging 57.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 61.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points.

