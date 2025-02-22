Walker and Alabama A&M host Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-17, 6-8 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (18-8, 11-3 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M faces Bethune-Cookman after Kalia Walker scored 21 points in Alabama A&M’s 70-67 win against the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-4 in home games. Alabama A&M ranks seventh in the SWAC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Alisha Wilson averaging 4.3.

The Wildcats have gone 6-8 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman has a 0-11 record against teams over .500.

Alabama A&M is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 38.1% Bethune-Cookman allows to opponents. Bethune-Cookman’s 37.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Alabama A&M has allowed to its opponents (41.1%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is averaging 15 points for the Bulldogs. Mailyn Wilkerson is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jordan Brooks is averaging five points for the Wildcats. Asianae Nicholson is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 65.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 58.3 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.