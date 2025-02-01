Wake Forest visits No. 25 Florida State following Theuerkauf’s 25-point game

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-13, 1-9 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (17-4, 7-2 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest takes on No. 25 Florida State after Rylie Theuerkauf scored 25 points in Wake Forest’s 90-83 loss to the NC State Wolfpack.

The Seminoles are 11-0 on their home court. Florida State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Demon Deacons have gone 1-9 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest is 5-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.8 turnovers per game.

Florida State averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Wake Forest gives up. Wake Forest averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Florida State gives up.

The Seminoles and Demon Deacons meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makayla Timpson is averaging 17.6 points, 11 rebounds, 2.1 steals and three blocks for the Seminoles. Sydney Bowles is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Elise Williams is averaging 11.3 points, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals for the Demon Deacons. Theuerkauf is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 8-2, averaging 90.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 10.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 2-8, averaging 62.3 points, 22.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.