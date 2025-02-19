Wake Forest takes on SMU following Theuerkauf’s 20-point outing

SMU Mustangs (10-16, 2-12 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-17, 1-13 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts SMU after Rylie Theuerkauf scored 20 points in Wake Forest’s 73-62 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Demon Deacons have gone 7-8 at home. Wake Forest is 6-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mustangs are 2-12 against conference opponents. SMU has a 6-11 record against teams above .500.

Wake Forest makes 43.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than SMU has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). SMU averages 65.3 points per game, 0.1 more than the 65.2 Wake Forest allows to opponents.

The Demon Deacons and Mustangs match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Theuerkauf is scoring 11.4 points per game with 1.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Demon Deacons. Elise Williams is averaging 9.8 points and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games.

Zanai Jones is averaging 8.6 points and 4.3 assists for the Mustangs. Nya Robertson is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 1-9, averaging 61.0 points, 24.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 58.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 33.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.