Wake Forest plays No. 19 Georgia Tech, looks to break road skid

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-16, 1-12 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (20-5, 8-5 ACC)

Atlanta; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hits the road against No. 19 Georgia Tech looking to stop its eight-game road skid.

The Yellow Jackets are 13-2 in home games. Georgia Tech ranks third in the ACC in rebounding with 36.2 rebounds. Zoesha Smith paces the Yellow Jackets with 6.5 boards.

The Demon Deacons are 1-12 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest has a 6-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Georgia Tech makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Wake Forest has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Wake Forest averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Georgia Tech allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kara Dunn is averaging 16 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Tonie Morgan is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Raegyn Conley averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, scoring 7.0 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Rylie Theuerkauf is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 1-9, averaging 61.2 points, 24.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.