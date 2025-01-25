Wake Forest faces Boston College on home losing streak

Boston College Eagles (12-9, 3-5 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-12, 0-8 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest aims to end its three-game home skid with a win against Boston College.

The Demon Deacons have gone 6-6 in home games. Wake Forest is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 3-5 against ACC opponents. Boston College scores 73.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

Wake Forest averages 61.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 66.5 Boston College gives up. Boston College averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Wake Forest allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elise Williams is averaging 11.5 points, 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals for the Demon Deacons. Rylie Theuerkauf is averaging 9.4 points and 1.2 rebounds while shooting 37.3% over the past 10 games.

Kaylah Ivey is averaging 5.1 points and 5.9 assists for the Eagles. T’Yana Todd is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 1-9, averaging 57.5 points, 23.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.