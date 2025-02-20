Wainwright and Long Beach State host UC Riverside

Long Beach State Beach (7-19, 3-11 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (17-10, 10-5 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -11.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State takes on UC Riverside after TJ Wainwright scored 20 points in Long Beach State’s 62-60 loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Highlanders have gone 12-1 in home games. UC Riverside is sixth in the Big West with 13.0 assists per game led by Barrington Hargress averaging 3.9.

The Beach are 3-11 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State allows 73.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.5 points per game.

UC Riverside is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Long Beach State allows to opponents. Long Beach State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than UC Riverside allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hargress is scoring 19.8 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Highlanders. Isaiah Moses is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games.

Derrick Michael Xzavierro is averaging 4.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Beach. Devin Askew is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Beach: 1-9, averaging 68.4 points, 25.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.