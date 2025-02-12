Wagner visits Le Moyne following Dancier’s 32-point game

Wagner Seahawks (12-12, 4-7 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (7-18, 2-8 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne hosts Wagner after AJ Dancier scored 32 points in Le Moyne’s 82-78 loss to the Mercyhurst Lakers.

The Dolphins are 4-5 in home games. Le Moyne is 4-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Seahawks are 4-7 against NEC opponents. Wagner ranks second in the NEC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by R.J. Greene averaging 2.0.

Le Moyne makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Wagner has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Wagner averages 63.7 points per game, 16.7 fewer points than the 80.4 Le Moyne gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dancier is shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 13.1 points and 3.3 assists. Robby Carmody is averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games.

Zaire Williams is shooting 40.2% and averaging 13.1 points for the Seahawks. Zae Blake is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 2-8, averaging 73.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.