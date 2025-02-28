Wagner visits Lanpher and Cent. Conn. St.

Wagner Seahawks (8-18, 5-9 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (9-18, 8-6 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. hosts Wagner after Belle Lanpher scored 24 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 75-64 loss to the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Blue Devils are 6-7 on their home court.

The Seahawks are 5-9 in NEC play. Wagner is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Cent. Conn. St. averages 60.5 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 65.8 Wagner gives up. Wagner averages 59.1 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 67.0 Cent. Conn. St. allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meghan Kenefick is shooting 34.7% and averaging 8.7 points for the Blue Devils. Lanpher is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Julia Fabozzi is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds. Taleah Washington is shooting 28.1% and averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Seahawks: 3-7, averaging 57.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.