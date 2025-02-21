Wagner visits Chicago State after Cox’s 20-point showing

Wagner Seahawks (13-13, 5-8 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (4-24, 4-9 NEC)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State plays Wagner after Dailliss Cox scored 20 points in Chicago State’s 81-75 loss to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Cougars are 3-6 on their home court. Chicago State is sixth in the NEC with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Quincy Allen averaging 1.4.

The Seahawks are 5-8 in NEC play. Wagner is sixth in the NEC with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Zaire Williams averaging 3.3.

Chicago State is shooting 37.6% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 42.4% Wagner allows to opponents. Wagner averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.1 per game Chicago State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Spinelli is averaging 8.4 points for the Cougars. Jalen Forrest is averaging 19.7 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the last 10 games.

Williams averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Zae Blake is shooting 43.5% and averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

