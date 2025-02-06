Wagner takes on LIU, aims to stop 4-game slide

Wagner Seahawks (5-15, 2-6 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (5-17, 2-7 NEC)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner is looking to stop its four-game slide with a victory against LIU.

The Sharks have gone 5-7 in home games. LIU ranks second in the NEC in team defense, giving up 65.9 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The Seahawks have gone 2-6 against NEC opponents. Wagner has a 3-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

LIU’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Wagner gives up. Wagner averages 58.4 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 65.9 LIU allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sirviva Legions is shooting 39.4% and averaging 13.8 points for the Sharks. Janessa Williams is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Julia Fabozzi is averaging 14.9 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Seahawks. Taleah Washington is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-8, averaging 55.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Seahawks: 3-7, averaging 65.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.