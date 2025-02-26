Wagner plays LIU in conference showdown

Long Island Sharks (6-20, 3-10 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (7-18, 4-9 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sirviva Legions and LIU visit Julia Fabozzi and Wagner in NEC play Thursday.

The Seahawks have gone 5-6 at home. Wagner is second in the NEC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Fabozzi averaging 1.9.

The Sharks are 3-10 against NEC opponents. LIU has a 2-15 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Wagner is shooting 38.1% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 43.4% LIU allows to opponents. LIU averages 53.5 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than the 66.1 Wagner gives up to opponents.

The Seahawks and Sharks match up Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fabozzi is scoring 15.8 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Seahawks. Taleah Washington is averaging 12.5 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Legions is averaging 14.3 points for the Sharks. Janessa Williams is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 3-7, averaging 57.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Sharks: 2-8, averaging 55.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.