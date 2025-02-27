Wagner plays LIU following Williams’ 20-point game

Wagner Seahawks (14-13, 6-8 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (14-15, 10-4 NEC)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -4.5; over/under is 114.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner plays LIU after Zaire Williams scored 20 points in Wagner’s 64-52 victory over the Chicago State Cougars.

The Sharks are 8-4 in home games. LIU has an 8-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Seahawks have gone 6-8 against NEC opponents. Wagner is 4-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

LIU scores 67.8 points, 6.9 more per game than the 60.9 Wagner allows. Wagner averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than LIU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shadrak Lasu is averaging 5.8 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Sharks. Malachi Davis is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Javier Ezquerra Trelles is averaging 7.5 points and 4.6 assists for the Seahawks. Williams is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 6-4, averaging 65.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.