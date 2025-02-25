Wagner leads Indiana State against Murray State after 31-point game

Indiana State Sycamores (13-16, 7-11 MVC) at Murray State Racers (14-15, 8-10 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State visits Murray State after Camp Wagner scored 31 points in Indiana State’s 77-75 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Racers are 6-5 in home games. Murray State is ninth in the MVC scoring 72.1 points while shooting 43.9% from the field.

The Sycamores are 7-11 against MVC opponents. Indiana State is 2-3 in one-possession games.

Murray State’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Indiana State allows. Indiana State has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 45.7% shooting opponents of Murray State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobi Wood averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Terence Harcum is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Samage Teel is averaging 17.1 points and 5.1 assists for the Sycamores. Wagner is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Sycamores: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.