Wagner hosts Stonehill after Paquette’s 22-point game

Stonehill Skyhawks (14-14, 10-5 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (8-19, 5-10 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits Wagner after Brooke Paquette scored 22 points in Stonehill’s 65-61 win against the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Seahawks are 6-6 on their home court. Wagner is third in the NEC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Julia Fabozzi averaging 1.8.

The Skyhawks are 10-5 against NEC opponents. Stonehill has an 8-13 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Wagner is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 42.2% Stonehill allows to opponents. Stonehill averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Wagner allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fabozzi is averaging 16 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Seahawks. Taleah Washington is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Sharn Hayward averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Paquette is shooting 43.8% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 3-7, averaging 59.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 64.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.