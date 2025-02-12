Wagner hosts Le Moyne on home losing streak

Le Moyne Dolphins (4-18, 4-5 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (5-17, 2-8 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner hosts Le Moyne looking to stop its four-game home skid.

The Seahawks are 3-6 on their home court.

The Dolphins have gone 4-5 against NEC opponents. Le Moyne ranks eighth in the NEC with 10.0 assists per game led by Eli Clark averaging 3.2.

Wagner scores 58.5 points per game, 13.3 fewer points than the 71.8 Le Moyne allows. Le Moyne averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Wagner allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julia Fabozzi is averaging 15.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Seahawks. Klea Kaci is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sierra Linnin is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 9.8 points. Haedyn Roberts is shooting 39.6% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 2-8, averaging 58.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 56.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.