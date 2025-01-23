Wagner faces Mercyhurst following Sanchez’s 24-point showing

Wagner Seahawks (10-8, 2-3 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (8-13, 2-4 NEC)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner faces Mercyhurst after Ja’Kair Sanchez scored 24 points in Wagner’s 70-68 overtime win against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Lakers have gone 5-2 in home games. Mercyhurst has a 5-8 record against opponents above .500.

The Seahawks are 2-3 against conference opponents. Wagner averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Mercyhurst is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 41.7% Wagner allows to opponents. Wagner’s 40.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points lower than Mercyhurst has allowed to its opponents (47.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff Planutis averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Aidan Reichert is shooting 46.2% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games.

Zaire Williams is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 12.9 points and 2.1 steals. Sanchez is shooting 47.2% and averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 3-7, averaging 62.0 points, 24.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.