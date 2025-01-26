Waggoner and the Boston College Eagles take on conference foe Wake Forest

Boston College Eagles (12-9, 3-5 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-12, 0-8 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dontavia Waggoner and Boston College visit Elise Williams and Wake Forest in ACC play.

The Demon Deacons are 6-6 on their home court. Wake Forest has a 5-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Eagles have gone 3-5 against ACC opponents. Boston College is ninth in the ACC scoring 73.6 points per game and is shooting 42.2%.

Wake Forest averages 61.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 66.5 Boston College gives up. Boston College averages 11.7 more points per game (73.6) than Wake Forest allows to opponents (61.9).

The Demon Deacons and Eagles face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Rylie Theuerkauf is averaging 9.4 points and 1.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kaylah Ivey is averaging 5.1 points and 5.9 assists for the Eagles. T’Yana Todd is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 1-9, averaging 57.5 points, 23.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.