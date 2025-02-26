Waggoner and Boston College host Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Hokies (17-10, 8-8 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (14-15, 5-11 ACC)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College faces Virginia Tech after Dontavia Waggoner scored 28 points in Boston College’s 87-78 win over the SMU Mustangs.

The Eagles have gone 11-5 in home games. Boston College averages 73.1 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Hokies are 8-8 in ACC play. Virginia Tech is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Boston College is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Virginia Tech allows to opponents. Virginia Tech has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 44.5% shooting opponents of Boston College have averaged.

The Eagles and Hokies match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: T’Yana Todd is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Kaylah Ivey is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Carleigh Wenzel is shooting 37.0% and averaging 14.7 points for the Hokies. Matilda Ekh is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 73.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Hokies: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

