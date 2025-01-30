Wade leads Queens (NC) against North Alabama after 27-point game

Queens (NC) Royals (7-12, 1-7 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (9-10, 4-4 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens (NC) visits North Alabama after Aylesha Wade scored 27 points in Queens (NC)’s 83-76 loss to the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Lions have gone 6-3 in home games. North Alabama has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Royals have gone 1-7 against ASUN opponents. Queens (NC) averages 17.6 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

North Alabama’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Queens (NC) allows. Queens (NC) averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game North Alabama gives up.

The Lions and Royals face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charity Gallegos is averaging 12.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Lions. Cameron Jones is averaging nine points over the last 10 games.

Jordyn Weaver is averaging 13.6 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Royals. Dayuna Colvin is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Royals: 2-8, averaging 68.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.