Waddington, Montana Grizzlies square off against the Idaho State Bengals

Montana Grizzlies (10-13, 6-6 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (8-14, 3-8 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Avery Waddington and Montana visit Kacey Spink and Idaho State in Big Sky play.

The Bengals are 5-4 on their home court. Idaho State is sixth in the Big Sky in team defense, giving up 65.6 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Grizzlies have gone 6-6 against Big Sky opponents. Montana is 3-12 against opponents with a winning record.

Idaho State scores 60.4 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 68.6 Montana allows. Montana averages 66.5 points per game, 0.9 more than the 65.6 Idaho State gives up.

The Bengals and Grizzlies meet Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophia Covello is averaging 10 points for the Bengals. Tasia Jordan is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Mack Konig is averaging 10 points and 4.9 assists for the Grizzlies. Tyler McCliment-Call is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 3-7, averaging 61.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

