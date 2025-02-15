Waddington and the Montana Grizzlies take on conference foe Weber State

Montana Grizzlies (10-14, 6-7 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (9-13, 6-6 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Avery Waddington and Montana visit Taylor Smith and Weber State in Big Sky action.

The Wildcats have gone 5-4 at home. Weber State is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Grizzlies are 6-7 in Big Sky play. Montana is 3-12 against opponents over .500.

Weber State’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.5 per game Montana gives up. Montana averages 65.7 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 69.0 Weber State gives up to opponents.

The Wildcats and Grizzlies square off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 13.8 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Kendra Parra is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Tyler McCliment-Call is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 9.4 points. Izzi Zingaro is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.