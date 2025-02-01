Vonleh and Baylor host Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats (13-6, 5-4 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (17-5, 7-2 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor hosts Cincinnati after Aaronette Vonleh scored 22 points in Baylor’s 75-64 victory against the UCF Knights.

The Bears are 11-1 in home games. Baylor is fifth in the Big 12 scoring 79.4 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Bearcats have gone 5-4 against Big 12 opponents. Cincinnati is sixth in the Big 12 allowing 60.6 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

Baylor averages 79.4 points, 18.8 more per game than the 60.6 Cincinnati gives up. Cincinnati averages 7.9 more points per game (67.4) than Baylor gives up to opponents (59.5).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jada Walker is averaging 11.2 points, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bears. Vonleh is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jillian Hayes is averaging 16.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Bearcats. Tineya Hylton is averaging 14.2 points and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 65.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

