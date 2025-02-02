Vonleh and Baylor host Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats (13-6, 5-4 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (17-5, 7-2 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor takes on Cincinnati after Aaronette Vonleh scored 22 points in Baylor’s 75-64 win against the UCF Knights.

The Bears are 11-1 on their home court. Baylor is fifth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 59.5 points while holding opponents to 37.4% shooting.

The Bearcats have gone 5-4 against Big 12 opponents. Cincinnati ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Jillian Hayes averaging 9.8.

Baylor makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Cincinnati has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Cincinnati averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.2 per game Baylor gives up.

The Bears and Bearcats square off Sunday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sarah Andrews averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs is averaging 13.9 points and 10.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tineya Hylton is averaging 14.1 points and 2.1 steals for the Bearcats. Hayes is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 65.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.