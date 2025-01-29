Volker leads Marquette against Xavier after 20-point game

Marquette Golden Eagles (13-6, 5-3 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (6-14, 1-8 Big East)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette takes on Xavier after Lee Volker scored 20 points in Marquette’s 75-58 win over the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Musketeers are 5-5 on their home court. Xavier has a 2-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Golden Eagles have gone 5-3 against Big East opponents. Marquette leads the Big East with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Halley Vice averaging 2.1.

Xavier makes 40.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Marquette has allowed to its opponents (35.7%). Marquette averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Xavier gives up.

The Musketeers and Golden Eagles face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meri Kanerva is shooting 42.1% and averaging 10.3 points for the Musketeers. Loren Christie is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games.

Skylar Forbes is averaging 15.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Golden Eagles. Volker is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 2-8, averaging 48.6 points, 23.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 65.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

