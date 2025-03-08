Vokietaitis leads Florida Atlantic against East Carolina after 21-point game

East Carolina Pirates (18-12, 10-7 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (16-14, 9-8 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic hosts East Carolina after Matas Vokietaitis scored 21 points in Florida Atlantic’s 89-80 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Owls are 7-5 on their home court. Florida Atlantic scores 79.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Pirates are 10-7 against AAC opponents. East Carolina is 5-1 in one-possession games.

Florida Atlantic makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than East Carolina has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). East Carolina has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Florida Atlantic have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: KyKy Tandy is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 8.4 points. Kaleb Glenn is shooting 56.4% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

RJ Felton is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 18.7 points and 6.6 rebounds. C.J. Walker is averaging 18.6 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Pirates: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.