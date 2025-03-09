Vokietaitis and Florida Atlantic host East Carolina

East Carolina Pirates (18-12, 10-7 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (16-14, 9-8 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -5.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic hosts East Carolina after Matas Vokietaitis scored 21 points in Florida Atlantic’s 89-80 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Owls are 7-5 on their home court. Florida Atlantic is 4-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pirates are 10-7 in AAC play. East Carolina is sixth in the AAC allowing 73.1 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

Florida Atlantic makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than East Carolina has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). East Carolina averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Florida Atlantic allows.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Pirates: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.