VMI meets Citadel in SoCon Tournament

Citadel Bulldogs (5-24, 0-18 SoCon) vs. VMI Keydets (13-18, 7-11 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI squares off against Citadel in the SoCon Tournament.

The Keydets are 7-11 against SoCon opponents and 6-7 in non-conference play. VMI is 7-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulldogs’ record in SoCon games is 0-18. Citadel has a 2-15 record against teams over .500.

VMI is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Citadel allows to opponents. Citadel averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game VMI allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rickey Bradley, Jr. is averaging 16 points for the Keydets. Augustinas Kiudulas is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Brody Fox is scoring 16.7 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Christian Moore is averaging 13.8 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 37.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 61.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.