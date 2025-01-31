VMI faces Western Carolina following Johnson’s 20-point showing

VMI Keydets (10-12, 4-5 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (6-14, 2-7 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI faces Western Carolina after TJ Johnson scored 20 points in VMI’s 74-67 win over the Wofford Terriers.

The Catamounts are 5-5 on their home court. Western Carolina ranks ninth in the SoCon with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Vernon Collins averaging 2.1.

The Keydets have gone 4-5 against SoCon opponents. VMI ranks fifth in the SoCon shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

Western Carolina’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game VMI allows. VMI averages 76.0 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 78.6 Western Carolina allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bernard Pelote is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 13.5 points and 7.3 rebounds. Cord Stansberry is shooting 35.8% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Augustinas Kiudulas is averaging 15.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Keydets. Rickey Bradley, Jr. is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Keydets: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

