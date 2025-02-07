Vital leads Rhode Island against Dayton after 20-point outing

Dayton Flyers (13-9, 7-4 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (12-12, 7-4 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island faces Dayton after Sophia Vital scored 20 points in Rhode Island’s 59-57 victory over the Duquesne Dukes.

The Rams are 7-4 in home games. Rhode Island has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Flyers have gone 7-4 against A-10 opponents. Dayton ranks fourth in the A-10 with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Arianna Smith averaging 5.6.

Rhode Island averages 62.0 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 64.4 Dayton gives up. Dayton averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Rhode Island gives up.

The Rams and Flyers face off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vital is averaging 6.5 points and 4.2 assists for the Rams. Harsimran Kaur is averaging 12.6 points and eight rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ivy Wolf is shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, while averaging 16.6 points. Smith is averaging 15.1 points and 11.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 62.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Flyers: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.