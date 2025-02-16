Virginia visits Pittsburgh after Faye’s 23-point showing

Virginia Cavaliers (12-13, 4-9 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (11-15, 3-10 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh takes on Virginia after Khadija Faye scored 23 points in Pittsburgh’s 88-57 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Panthers have gone 8-6 in home games. Pittsburgh is 6-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.2 turnovers per game.

The Cavaliers are 4-9 in ACC play. Virginia ranks fifth in the ACC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Latasha Lattimore averaging 6.0.

Pittsburgh averages 62.0 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 67.9 Virginia gives up. Virginia averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Pittsburgh allows.

The Panthers and Cavaliers match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faye is scoring 18.2 points per game with 9.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Panthers. Marley Washenitz is averaging 11.9 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 36.8% over the past 10 games.

Kymora Johnson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Lattimore is averaging 16.3 points, eight rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 60.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

