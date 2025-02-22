Virginia visits North Carolina following Davis’ 21-point showing

Virginia Cavaliers (13-13, 6-9 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (16-11, 9-6 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -9.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina faces Virginia after RJ Davis scored 21 points in North Carolina’s 97-73 win against the NC State Wolfpack.

The Tar Heels are 10-2 on their home court. North Carolina is 7-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.7 turnovers per game.

The Cavaliers are 6-9 in ACC play. Virginia has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

North Carolina averages 80.9 points, 15.4 more per game than the 65.5 Virginia gives up. Virginia averages 64.5 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 76.7 North Carolina gives up.

The Tar Heels and Cavaliers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Trimble is averaging 12.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Tar Heels. Davis is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Isaac McKneely is shooting 43.5% and averaging 13.7 points for the Cavaliers. Andrew Rohde is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 27.3 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.