Virginia visits Dunn and Pittsburgh

Virginia Cavaliers (10-12, 3-8 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (14-7, 5-5 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -12; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Virginia after Damian Dunn scored 24 points in Pittsburgh’s 76-74 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Panthers have gone 10-2 at home. Pittsburgh is fourth in the ACC scoring 79.6 points while shooting 46.8% from the field.

The Cavaliers are 3-8 in conference matchups. Virginia is 6-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Pittsburgh’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Virginia gives up. Virginia averages 63.3 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 70.9 Pittsburgh gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaland Lowe is averaging 17.4 points, 5.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Panthers. Ishmael Leggett is averaging 14.2 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Isaac McKneely is scoring 13.3 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Cavaliers. Elijah Saunders is averaging 10.0 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 65.4 points, 25.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.