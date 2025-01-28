Virginia Tech visits Watkins and Florida State

Virginia Tech Hokies (8-12, 3-6 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (13-7, 4-5 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts Virginia Tech after Jamir Watkins scored 20 points in Florida State’s 78-71 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

The Seminoles have gone 8-2 in home games. Florida State is third in the ACC with 35.8 points per game in the paint led by Malique Ewin averaging 11.0.

The Hokies have gone 3-6 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech ranks sixth in the ACC shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

Florida State’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Virginia Tech gives up. Virginia Tech averages 69.5 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 70.9 Florida State gives up.

The Seminoles and Hokies face off Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watkins averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Ewin is shooting 60.9% and averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jaden Schutt averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Toibu Lawal is shooting 59.8% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Hokies: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

