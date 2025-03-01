Virginia Tech visits Clemson after Baker’s 24-point game

Virginia Tech Hokies (17-11, 8-9 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (13-15, 6-11 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech plays Clemson after Carys Baker scored 24 points in Virginia Tech’s 92-89 loss to the Boston College Eagles.

The Tigers have gone 9-6 in home games. Clemson is 6-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Hokies are 8-9 in ACC play. Virginia Tech averages 76.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

Clemson averages 65.6 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 69.9 Virginia Tech gives up. Virginia Tech averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Clemson gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyal McQueen is averaging 13.5 points and 4.9 assists for the Tigers. Hannah Kohn is averaging 9.9 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 32.0% over the past 10 games.

Matilda Ekh is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, while averaging 12.4 points. Carleigh Wenzel is averaging 16.4 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 60.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Hokies: 4-6, averaging 76.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

