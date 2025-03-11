Virginia Tech plays Cal in ACC Tournament

California Golden Bears (13-18, 6-14 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (13-18, 8-12 ACC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -2.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech plays in the ACC Tournament against Cal.

The Hokies’ record in ACC play is 8-12, and their record is 5-6 against non-conference opponents. Virginia Tech gives up 72.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

The Golden Bears are 6-14 in ACC play. Cal is 6-14 against opponents with a winning record.

Virginia Tech’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Cal gives up. Cal averages 75.5 points per game, 2.6 more than the 72.9 Virginia Tech allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hokies won 71-68 in the last matchup on Jan. 11. Jaydon Young led the Hokies with 14 points, and Andrej Stojakovic led the Golden Bears with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Schutt averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Young is shooting 37.4% and averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. is averaging 10.6 points for the Golden Bears. Jeremiah Wilkinson is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Golden Bears: 2-8, averaging 74.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

